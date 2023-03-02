Alcorn State plays Mississippi Valley State following Kendall’s 33-point game

Alcorn State Braves (16-12, 13-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-25, 4-12 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30…

Alcorn State Braves (16-12, 13-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-25, 4-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jeremiah Kendall scored 33 points in Alcorn State’s 89-81 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 4-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-12 record against teams above .500.

The Braves are 13-3 in SWAC play. Alcorn State has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Rayquan Brown is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Dekedran Thorn is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 8.5 points. Kendall is averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

