Alabama takes on Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State Bulldogs square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 16-2 against SEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Alabama has a 22-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 11.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Clowney is averaging 10 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Smith is averaging 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

