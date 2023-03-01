Alabama State takes on Southern on 4-game slide

Alabama State Hornets (8-21, 6-10 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-15, 10-6 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (8-21, 6-10 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-15, 10-6 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State heads into the matchup against Southern as losers of four games in a row.

The Jaguars have gone 8-1 in home games. Southern is first in the SWAC with 14.4 assists per game led by P.J. Byrd averaging 5.5.

The Hornets have gone 6-10 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brion Whitley is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Southern.

Isaiah Range is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14 points. Antonio Madlock is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

