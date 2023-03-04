Alabama State faces Grambling, looks to break 5-game slide

Alabama State Hornets (8-22, 6-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (21-8, 14-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (8-22, 6-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (21-8, 14-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State aims to end its five-game slide with a win over Grambling.

The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Grambling is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 6-11 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is 1-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Isaiah Range is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

