Alabama Crimson Tide take on Texas A&M-CC Islanders in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10, 14-4 Southland) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5, 16-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -24; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide are 16-2 against SEC opponents and 13-3 in non-conference play. Alabama is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Islanders’ record in Southland play is 14-4. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Noah Clowney is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Islanders: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

