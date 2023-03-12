Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Championship

Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies play for the SEC Championship.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC play is 16-2, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference play. Alabama has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 15-3 in SEC play. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Dexter Dennis averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. Mark Sears is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Aggies. Dennis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.