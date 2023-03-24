Alabama Crimson Tide and San Diego State Aztecs meet in Sweet 16

San Diego State Aztecs (29-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

San Diego State Aztecs (29-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC games is 16-2, and their record is 15-3 in non-conference play. Alabama has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Aztecs are 15-3 against MWC teams. San Diego State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Matt Bradley is averaging 13 points for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

