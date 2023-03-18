Alabama and Maryland play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Maryland Terrapins (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5, 16-2 SEC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5, 16-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 16-2 against SEC opponents, with a 14-3 record in non-conference play. Alabama is 26-5 against opponents over .500.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Maryland scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. Noah Clowney is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Julian Reese is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.