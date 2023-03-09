2023 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament

|2023 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament
|CLASS 2A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Thursday, March 9
|Quarterfinal
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1
Moorhead (19-9-0) vs. Edina (20-6-1), 1 p.m.
Hill-Murray (14-13-1) vs. Minnetonka (26-2-0), 6 p.m.
Lakeville South (21-6-1) vs. Andover (21-6-1), 8 p.m.
|Friday, March 10
|Semifinal
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Moorhead/Edina winner, 6 p.m.
Hill-Murray/Minnetonka winner vs. Lakeville South/Andover winner, 8 p.m.
|Consolation Semifinal
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Maple Grove loser vs. Moorhead/Edina loser, 10 a.m.
Hill-Murray/Minnetonka loser vs. Lakeville South/Andover loser, noon
|Saturday, March 11
|Consolation Championship
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Wednesday, March 8
|Quarterfinal
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT
|Friday, March 10
|Semifinal
Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.
Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.
|Thursday, March 9
|Consolation Semifinal
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Alexandria 7, Luverne 3
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Northfield, noon
|Saturday, March 11
|Consolation Championship
|At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/Northfield winner, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
