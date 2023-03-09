2023 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament

2023 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament CLASS 2A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Thursday, March 9 Quarterfinal Cretin-Derham Hall…

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1

Moorhead (19-9-0) vs. Edina (20-6-1), 1 p.m.

Hill-Murray (14-13-1) vs. Minnetonka (26-2-0), 6 p.m.

Lakeville South (21-6-1) vs. Andover (21-6-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 10 Semifinal

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Moorhead/Edina winner, 6 p.m.

Hill-Murray/Minnetonka winner vs. Lakeville South/Andover winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Maple Grove loser vs. Moorhead/Edina loser, 10 a.m.

Hill-Murray/Minnetonka loser vs. Lakeville South/Andover loser, noon

Saturday, March 11 Consolation Championship At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Wednesday, March 8 Quarterfinal

Hermantown 6, Luverne 0

Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3

Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT

Friday, March 10 Semifinal

Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.

Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 Consolation Semifinal At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Alexandria 7, Luverne 3

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Northfield, noon

Saturday, March 11 Consolation Championship At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/Northfield winner, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

