2023 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament

2023 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament CLASS 2A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Thursday, March 9 Quarterfinal

Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1) vs. Maple Grove (22-5-1), 11 a.m.

Moorhead (19-9-0) vs. Edina (20-6-1), 1 p.m.

Hill-Murray (14-13-1) vs. Minnetonka (26-2-0), 6 p.m.

Lakeville South (21-6-1) vs. Andover (21-6-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 10 Semifinal

Cretin-Derham Hall/Maple Grove winner vs. Moorhead/Edina winner, 6 p.m.

Hill-Murray/Minnetonka winner vs. Lakeville South/Andover winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Cretin-Derham Hall/Maple Grove loser vs. Moorhead/Edina loser, 10 a.m.

Hill-Murray/Minnetonka loser vs. Lakeville South/Andover loser, noon

Saturday, March 11 Consolation Championship At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Wednesday, March 8 Quarterfinal

Hermantown 6, Luverne 0

Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3

Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Orono 2, Northfield 1

Friday, March 10 Semifinal

Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.

Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 Consolation Semifinal At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Luverne vs. Alexandria, 10 a.m.

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Northfield, noon

Saturday, March 11 Consolation Championship At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

