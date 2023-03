2023 Minn. Girls’ State Tournament Glance

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 15 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal Roseville (19-10) vs. Hopkins (26-2), 10 a.m. Lakeville North…

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 15 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Roseville (19-10) vs. Hopkins (26-2), 10 a.m.

Lakeville North (22-7) vs. Stillwater (24-5), noon

Eagan (19-10) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (26-3), 2 p.m.

Centennial (19-10) vs. Eden Prairie (20-9), 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 At Gangelhoff Center Consolation Semifinal

Roseville/Hopkins loser vs. Lakeville North/Stillwater loser, 10 a.m.

Eagan/STMA loser vs. Centennial/Eden Praire loser, noon

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Roseville/Hopkins winner vs. Lakeville North/Stillwater winner, 6 p.m.

Eagan/STMA winner vs. Centennial/Eden Praire winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 17 At Gangelhoff Center Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 At Gangelhoff Center Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Wednesday, March 15 At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn. Quarterfinal

Marshall (21-9) vs. Becker (25-3), 10 a.m.

Grand Rapids (26-2) vs. Stewartville (27-2), noon

DeLaSalle (23-6) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6), 2 p.m.

Hill-Murray (17-11) vs. Alexandria (24-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 At Gangelhoff Center Consolation Semifinal

Marshall/Becker loser vs. Grand Rapids/Stewartville loser, 2 p.m.

DeLaSalle/Benilde-St. Margaret’s loser vs. Hill-Murray/Alexandria loser, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Marshall/Becker winner vs. Grand Rapids/Stewartville winner, noon

DeLaSalle/Benilde-St. Margaret’s winner vs. Hill-Murray/Alexandria winner, 2 p.m.

Friday, March 17 At Gangelhoff Center Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 At Gangelhoff Center Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Wednesday, March 15 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (29-1) vs. Providence Academy (27-2), 6 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy (22-7) vs. New London-Spicer (28-1), 8 p.m.

At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn.

Crosby-Ironton (23-7) vs. Goodhue (27-3), 6 p.m.

Perham (26-3) vs. Albany (28-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 At Gangelhoff Center Consolation Semifinal

LCWM/Providence loser vs. Minnehaha/New London-Spicer loser, 6 p.m.

Crosby-Ironton/Goodhue loser vs. Perham/Albany loser, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 17 At Gangelhoff Center Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena Semifinal

LCWM/Providence winner vs. Minnehaha/New London-Spicer winner, 6 p.m.

Crosby-Ironton/Goodhue winner vs. Perham/Albany winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 At Gangelhoff Center Third Place

Semifinal losers, noon

At Williams Arena Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Thursday, March 16 At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn. Quarterfinal

Minneota (21-8) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-3), 11 a.m.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (25-4) vs. Underwood (26-3), 1 p.m.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (26-3) vs. Hayfield (28-3), 3 p.m.

United Christian Academy (14-11) vs. BOLD (24-5), 5 p.m.

Friday, March 17 At Gangelhoff Center Consolation Semifinal

Minneota/MIB loser vs. BBE/Underwood loser, 10 a.m.

BGMR/Hayfield loser vs. United Christian/BOLD loser, noon

At Williams Arena Semifinal

Minneota/MIB winner vs. BBE/Underwood winner, noon

BGMR/Hayfield winner vs. United Christian/BOLD winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 At Gangelhoff Center Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

At Williams Arena Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

