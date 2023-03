2023 Minn. Boys’ State Tournament Glance

BOYS BASKETBALL Class 4A Tuesday, March 21 At Target Center Quarterfinal Andover (22-7) vs. Park Center (26-2), 10 a.m. Eastview…

BOYS BASKETBALL Class 4A Tuesday, March 21 At Target Center Quarterfinal

Andover (22-7) vs. Park Center (26-2), 10 a.m.

Eastview (22-7) vs. Minnetonka (23-6), noon

Buffalo (23-6) vs. Lakeville North (26-3), 2 p.m.

White Bear Lake (21-7) vs. Wayzata (24-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinals

Andover/Park Center loser vs. Eastview/Minnetonka loser, 10 a.m.

Buffalo/Lakeville North loser vs. White Bear Lake/Wayzata loser, noon

Thursday, March 23 At Target Center Semifinal

Andover/Park Center winner vs. Eastview/Minnetonka winner, 10 a.m.

Buffalo/Lakeville North winner vs. White Bear Lake/Wayzata winner, noon

At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

At Target Center

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Tuesday, March 21 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

St. Francis (17-12) vs. Totino-Grace (21-8), 10 a.m.

Alexandria (24-4) vs. Mankato East (24-5), noon

Hermantown (22-6) vs. Orono (24-5), 2 p.m.

Stewartville (25-4) vs. DeLaSalle (24-5), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

St. Francis/Totino-Grace loser vs. Alexandria/Mankato East loser, 2 p.m.

Hermantown/Orono loser vs. Stewartville/DeLaSalle loser, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 At Target Center Semifinal

St. Francis/Totino-Grace winner vs. Alexandria/Mankato East winner, noon

Hermantown/Orono winner vs. Stewartville/DeLaSalle winner, 2 p.m.

At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

At Target Center Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Tuesday, March 21 At Target Center Quarterfinal

Eden Valley-Watkins (24-6) vs. Holy Family Catholic (27-2), 6 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy (21-8) vs. Maple River (29-2), 8 p.m.

At Williams Arena

Pequot Lakes (25-5) vs. Albany (29-1), 6 p.m.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (24-6) vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (26-4), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Eden Valley-Watkins/Holy Family loser vs. Minnehaha/Maple River loser, 6 p.m.

Pequot Lakes/Albany loser vs. DGF/PEM loser, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Friday, March 24 At Target Center Semifinal

Eden Valley-Watkins/Holy Family winner vs. Minnehaha/Maple River winner, 6 p.m.

Pequot Lakes/Albany winner vs. DGF/PEM winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Semifinal losers, noon

At Target Center Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class 1A Wednesday, March 22 At Williams Arena Quarterfinal

Nevis (24-6) vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (28-1), 11 a.m.

Border West (26-2) vs. Cherry (26-4), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart (27-4) vs. New Life Academy (24-5), 3 p.m.

Mankato Loyola (22-8) vs. Spring Grove (29-1), 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Nevis/Russell-Tyler-Ruthton loser vs. Border West/Cherry loser, 10 a.m.

Sacred Heart/New Life loser vs. Mankato Loyola/Spring Grove loser, noon

Friday, March 24 At Target Center Semifinal

Nevis/Russell-Tyler-Ruthton winner vs. Border West/Cherry winner, noon

Sacred Heart/New Life winner vs. Mankato Loyola/Spring Grove winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

At Target Center Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.