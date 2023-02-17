Zegarowski leads Stonehill against Cent. Conn. St. after 30-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-15, 10-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-19, 6-7 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-15, 10-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-19, 6-7 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Max Zegarowski scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 75-60 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils are 5-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 10-4 in conference matchups. Stonehill has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Andrew Sims is averaging 15 points for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and three steals over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.