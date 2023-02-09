Youngstown State visits Purdue Fort Wayne, seeks 20th win this season

Youngstown State Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 7-7 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 7-7 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will aim for its 20th victory of the season when the Penguins visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Mastodons are 8-3 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Penguins have gone 11-3 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is sixth in the Horizon allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Planutis is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 10.8 points. Jarred Godfrey is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Dwayne Cohill is averaging 17.5 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Penguins: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

