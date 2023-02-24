Youngstown State visits Jackson and IUPUI

Youngstown State Penguins (22-8, 14-5 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-25, 2-17 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI…

Youngstown State Penguins (22-8, 14-5 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-25, 2-17 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after DJ Jackson scored 24 points in IUPUI’s 81-75 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars are 4-8 in home games. IUPUI is 4-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Penguins are 14-5 in conference games. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 15.4 assists. Dwayne Cohill leads the Penguins with 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Cohill is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.