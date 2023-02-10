Youngstown State faces Purdue Fort Wayne, aims for 20th win this season

Youngstown State Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 7-7 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 7-7 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Penguins face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Mastodons have gone 8-3 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon with 13.2 assists per game led by Jarred Godfrey averaging 3.8.

The Penguins have gone 11-3 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is 7-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Dwayne Cohill is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Penguins: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

