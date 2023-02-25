Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 93-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malek Green’s 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat IUPUI 93-79 on Saturday night. Green had eight rebounds…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malek Green’s 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat IUPUI 93-79 on Saturday night.

Green had eight rebounds for the Penguins (23-8, 15-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush added 18 points apiece.

The Jaguars (5-26, 2-18) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 20 points and four assists. DJ Jackson added 15 points for IUPUI. Jonah Carrasco also recorded nine points, five assists and two steals.

