Live Radio
Home » Sports » Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 93-79

Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 93-79

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malek Green’s 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat IUPUI 93-79 on Saturday night.

Green had eight rebounds for the Penguins (23-8, 15-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush added 18 points apiece.

The Jaguars (5-26, 2-18) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 20 points and four assists. DJ Jackson added 15 points for IUPUI. Jonah Carrasco also recorded nine points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up