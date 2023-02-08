Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls take on conference foe Jacksonville State

Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-7, 10-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls take on Demaree King and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in ASUN action Thursday.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-3 at home. Jacksonville State gives up 69.9 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Owls are 10-2 against conference opponents. Kennesaw State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.