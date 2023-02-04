Young leads Maryland against Minnesota after 20-point game

Maryland Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -9.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 66-55 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-7 at home. Minnesota is 5-14 against opponents over .500.

The Terrapins have gone 6-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Young is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.