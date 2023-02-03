Young and Maryland host Minnesota

Maryland Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 66-55 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Golden Gophers are 5-7 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 13.7 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 5.7.

The Terrapins are 6-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The Golden Gophers and Terrapins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Young is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

