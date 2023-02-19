XFL Glance

All Times EST
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|1
|0
|1.000
|22
|18
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|18
|15
|Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|20
|22
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|18
|22
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|33
|12
|Arlington
|1
|0
|1.000
|22
|20
|San Antonio
|0
|1
|.000
|15
|18
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|33
Saturday’s Games
Arlington 22, Vegas 20
Houston 33, Orlando 12
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 18, San Antonio 15
DC 22, Seattle 18
Thursday, Feb. 23
St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.
