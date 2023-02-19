XFL Glance

All Times EST North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 1 0 1.000 22 18 St. Louis 1 0…

All Times EST

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 1 0 1.000 22 18 St. Louis 1 0 1.000 18 15 Vegas 0 1 .000 20 22 Seattle 0 1 .000 18 22

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 1.000 33 12 Arlington 1 0 1.000 22 20 San Antonio 0 1 .000 15 18 Orlando 0 1 .000 12 33

Saturday’s Games

Arlington 22, Vegas 20

Houston 33, Orlando 12

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 18, San Antonio 15

DC 22, Seattle 18

Thursday, Feb. 23

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

