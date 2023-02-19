Live Radio
XFL Glance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2023, 11:09 PM

All Times EST

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 1 0 1.000 22 18
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 18 15
Vegas 0 1 .000 20 22
Seattle 0 1 .000 18 22

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 33 12
Arlington 1 0 1.000 22 20
San Antonio 0 1 .000 15 18
Orlando 0 1 .000 12 33

Saturday’s Games

Arlington 22, Vegas 20

Houston 33, Orlando 12

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 18, San Antonio 15

DC 22, Seattle 18

Thursday, Feb. 23

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

