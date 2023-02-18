Live Radio
Home » Sports » XFL Glance

XFL Glance

The Associated Press

February 18, 2023, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 0 0
Vegas 0 1 .000 20 22

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 33 12
Arlington 1 0 1.000 22 20
San Antonio 0 0 .000 0 0
Orlando 0 1 .000 12 33

Saturday’s Games

Arlington 22, Vegas 20

Houston 33, Orlando 12

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Seattle at DC, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up