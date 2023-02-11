Wyoming faces Boise State on 8-game road skid

Wyoming Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -13.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Boise State looking to break its eight-game road losing streak.

The Broncos are 10-1 on their home court. Boise State is the leader in the MWC in team defense, allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Cowboys are 2-9 in MWC play. Wyoming is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.