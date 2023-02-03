Wright State visits Robert Morris after Calvin’s 44-point outing

Wright State Raiders (13-11, 6-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-13, 6-7 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (13-11, 6-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-13, 6-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Trey Calvin scored 44 points in Wright State’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 7-3 in home games. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.

The Raiders have gone 6-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is second in the Horizon scoring 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Calvin averaging 11.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.4 points. Spear is averaging 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Calvin is averaging 20.2 points and four assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.3 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.