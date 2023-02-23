Wright State visits Oakland following Moore’s 37-point performance

Wright State Raiders (16-13, 9-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-17, 10-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (16-13, 9-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-17, 10-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Wright State Raiders after Jalen Moore scored 37 points in Oakland’s 96-74 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-5 on their home court. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon with 11.9 assists per game led by Moore averaging 5.6.

The Raiders are 9-9 in Horizon play. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Trey Calvin is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.