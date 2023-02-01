Wright State hosts Cohill and Youngstown State

Wright State Raiders (13-10, 6-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State Raiders (13-10, 6-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Wright State Raiders after Dwayne Cohill scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 73-63 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins have gone 9-2 at home. Youngstown State leads the Horizon averaging 38.9 points in the paint. Adrian Nelson leads the Penguins with 18.0.

The Raiders have gone 6-6 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 14.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Trey Calvin is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

