Wright State hosts Cohill and Youngstown State

Wright State Raiders (13-10, 6-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -6.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Wright State Raiders after Dwayne Cohill scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 73-63 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins have gone 9-2 in home games. Youngstown State is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raiders are 6-6 in Horizon play. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is shooting 54.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Trey Calvin is shooting 48.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

