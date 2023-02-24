Wright leads CSU Northridge against Long Beach State after 28-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-22, 4-14 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-14, 9-8 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-22, 4-14 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-14, 9-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Atin Wright scored 28 points in CSU Northridge’s 75-68 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 7-5 in home games. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Lassina Traore leads the Beach with 10.4 rebounds.

The Matadors are 4-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 12.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.4 points for the Matadors. Wright is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

