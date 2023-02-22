Wright and SIU-Edwardsville host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (9-20, 5-11 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-12, 8-8 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (9-20, 5-11 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-12, 8-8 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Little Rock Trojans after Shamar Wright scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 100-85 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars are 8-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 5-11 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Myron Gardner averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

