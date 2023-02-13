Wright and North Carolina Central host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (6-19, 1-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-11, 4-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (6-19, 1-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-11, 4-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -10.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Coppin State Eagles after Justin Wright scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 83-63 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 10-1 in home games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Coppin State Eagles are 1-7 in conference play. Coppin State is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Sam Sessoms is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, while averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 assists and two steals. Nendah Tarke is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

