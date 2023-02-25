Wright and CSU Northridge host Long Beach State

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-22, 4-14 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-14, 9-8 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-22, 4-14 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-14, 9-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the Long Beach State Beach after Atin Wright scored 28 points in CSU Northridge’s 75-68 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 7-5 in home games. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 76.4 points and is shooting 45.6%.

The Matadors have gone 4-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 15.3 points for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Wright is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

