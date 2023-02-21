World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Monday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday…

Monday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-0, 6-2.

Alex Molcan (9), Slovakia, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-0, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 3-2, ret.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Lorenzo Musetti (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Diego Schwartzman and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.