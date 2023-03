World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Friday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Sebastian Baez (6), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, and Francisco Cabral (4), Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-4.

