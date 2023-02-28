World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Monday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from…

Monday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. John Isner, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Holger Rune (4), Denmark, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Tommy Paul (7), United States, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.