Woods, North Carolina A&T Aggies square off against the Monmouth Hawks

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-15, 7-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-21, 4-9 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Monmouth and N.C. A&T will play on Monday.

The Hawks are 2-9 in home games. Monmouth has a 1-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies are 7-7 in CAA play. N.C. A&T has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.8 steals. Myles Foster is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Kam Woods is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

