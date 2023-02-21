Woods leads VMI against Wofford after 21-point performance

Wofford Terriers (15-14, 7-9 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-23, 1-15 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Wofford Terriers (15-14, 7-9 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-23, 1-15 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the Wofford Terriers after Asher Woods scored 21 points in VMI’s 96-61 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 5-8 at home. VMI ranks sixth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 4.8.

The Terriers have gone 7-9 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Woods is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

B.J. Mack is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

