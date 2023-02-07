Woods and the VMI Keydets host conference foe Furman

Furman Paladins (19-6, 10-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mike…

Furman Paladins (19-6, 10-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Bothwell and the Furman Paladins visit Asher Woods and the VMI Keydets in SoCon action.

The Keydets are 5-5 in home games. VMI is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Paladins are 10-2 in SoCon play. Furman is the best team in the SoCon scoring 12.2 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is averaging 13.8 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

JP Pegues is averaging 10.5 points and four assists for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 18.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

