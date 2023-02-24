Wood leads Portland against Pacific after 28-point game

Portland Pilots (13-17, 5-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-17, 6-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (13-17, 5-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-17, 6-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Pacific Tigers after Moses Wood scored 28 points in Portland’s 92-89 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 6-10 at home. Pacific has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pilots are 5-10 against WCC opponents. Portland allows 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

