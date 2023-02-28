Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Feb. 28 SOUTH Georgia St. 59, South Alabama 44 MIDWEST Fort Wayne 65, Detroit 61 Milwaukee 64, Robert Morris…

Tuesday, Feb. 28

SOUTH

Georgia St. 59, South Alabama 44

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 65, Detroit 61

Milwaukee 64, Robert Morris 58

Wright St. 79, Oakland 69

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 74, Sam Houston St. 68

Arkansas St. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Stephen F. Austin 62, New Mexico St. 47

Tarleton St. 74, Seattle 65

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 66, Boise St. 51

Grand Canyon 70, Utah Tech 63

New Mexico 88, Fresno St. 68

S. Utah 83, Cal Baptist 75

San Diego St. 60, Air Force 51

San Jose St. 78, Utah St. 65

Texas Rio Grande Valley 69, Utah Valley St. 59

UNLV 71, Nevada 66

___

