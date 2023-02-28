Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Feb. 28
SOUTH
Georgia St. 59, South Alabama 44
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 65, Detroit 61
Milwaukee 64, Robert Morris 58
Wright St. 79, Oakland 69
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 74, Sam Houston St. 68
Arkansas St. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Stephen F. Austin 62, New Mexico St. 47
Tarleton St. 74, Seattle 65
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 66, Boise St. 51
Grand Canyon 70, Utah Tech 63
New Mexico 88, Fresno St. 68
S. Utah 83, Cal Baptist 75
San Diego St. 60, Air Force 51
San Jose St. 78, Utah St. 65
Texas Rio Grande Valley 69, Utah Valley St. 59
UNLV 71, Nevada 66
