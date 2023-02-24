Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 24 EAST Drexel 58, Hofstra 34 Northeastern 70, Delaware 61 Princeton 51, Harvard 47 St. John’s 61, Georgetown…

Friday, Feb. 24

EAST

Drexel 58, Hofstra 34

Northeastern 70, Delaware 61

Princeton 51, Harvard 47

St. John’s 61, Georgetown 53

Stony Brook 70, Hampton 63

Towson 68, NC A&T 57

Villanova 67, Providence 50

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Coastal Carolina 76, Old Dominion 68

Georgia Southern 67, Georgia St. 61

Marshall 71, James Madison 58

South Alabama 60, Troy 59

Southern Miss. 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 64, OT

UNC-Wilmington 63, Coll. of Charleston 47

William & Mary 69, Elon 53

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Seton Hall 64

Maryland 76, Ohio St. 74

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 86, Arkansas St. 79

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.