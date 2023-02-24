Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 24
EAST
Drexel 58, Hofstra 34
Northeastern 70, Delaware 61
Princeton 51, Harvard 47
St. John’s 61, Georgetown 53
Stony Brook 70, Hampton 63
Towson 68, NC A&T 57
Villanova 67, Providence 50
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 63
Coastal Carolina 76, Old Dominion 68
Georgia Southern 67, Georgia St. 61
Marshall 71, James Madison 58
South Alabama 60, Troy 59
Southern Miss. 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 64, OT
UNC-Wilmington 63, Coll. of Charleston 47
William & Mary 69, Elon 53
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Seton Hall 64
Maryland 76, Ohio St. 74
SOUTHWEST
Texas St. 86, Arkansas St. 79
___
