Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

February 24, 2023, 10:29 PM

Friday, Feb. 24

EAST

Drexel 58, Hofstra 34

Northeastern 70, Delaware 61

Princeton 51, Harvard 47

St. John’s 61, Georgetown 53

Stony Brook 70, Hampton 63

Towson 68, NC A&T 57

Villanova 67, Providence 50

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Coastal Carolina 76, Old Dominion 68

Georgia Southern 67, Georgia St. 61

Marshall 71, James Madison 58

South Alabama 60, Troy 59

Southern Miss. 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 64, OT

UNC-Wilmington 63, Coll. of Charleston 47

William & Mary 69, Elon 53

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Seton Hall 64

Maryland 76, Ohio St. 74

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 86, Arkansas St. 79

___

