Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 22
EAST
American 61, Navy 49
Boston U. 77, Army 70
Bryant 65, NJIT 62
Colgate 71, Lafayette 52
Davidson 66, George Washington 59
Duquesne 71, Loyola Chicago 61
Fordham 74, Rhode Island 73, OT
Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 51
Lehigh 84, Bucknell 72
Maine 80, New Hampshire 67
Mass.-Lowell 67, UMBC 64
Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Coppin St. 52
Old Dominion 66, Marshall 63
Vermont 67, Binghamton 54
SOUTH
Campbell 48, Winthrop 38
Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia St. 59
East Carolina 88, Houston 83, 3OT
Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 72
George Mason 65, Saint Joseph’s 60
Georgia Southern 75, South Alabama 59
James Madison 78, Appalachian St. 62
Memphis 64, Cincinnati 53
Radford 65, High Point 55
Richmond 53, VCU 37
SC-Upstate 61, Presbyterian 56
South Florida 93, Tulsa 83
Southern Miss. 88, Troy 79
Texas St. 58, Louisiana-Lafayette 51
UNC-Asheville 65, Charleston Southern 55
MIDWEST
Ball St. 80, W. Michigan 49
Bowling Green 80, Cent. Michigan 72
Creighton 55, Marquette 44
Dayton 65, La Salle 51
E. Illinois 60, Morehead St. 49
Kansas St. 63, Kansas 45
Kent St. 82, Ohio 56
Miami (Ohio) 88, N. Illinois 67
Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 67
Nebraska 90, Illinois 57
Purdue 86, Penn St. 62
Saint Louis 77, UMass 75
Texas Rio Grande Valley 66, Tarleton St. 58
Toledo 80, Akron 76
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 98, Louisiana-Monroe 73
Baylor 67, TCU 57
Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 68
SMU 69, Wichita St. 51
Texas Tech 69, West Virginia 68, 2OT
