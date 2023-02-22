Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 22 EAST American 61, Navy 49 Boston U. 77, Army 70 Bryant 65, NJIT 62 Colgate 71, Lafayette…

Wednesday, Feb. 22

EAST

American 61, Navy 49

Boston U. 77, Army 70

Bryant 65, NJIT 62

Colgate 71, Lafayette 52

Davidson 66, George Washington 59

Duquesne 71, Loyola Chicago 61

Fordham 74, Rhode Island 73, OT

Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 51

Lehigh 84, Bucknell 72

Maine 80, New Hampshire 67

Mass.-Lowell 67, UMBC 64

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Coppin St. 52

Old Dominion 66, Marshall 63

Vermont 67, Binghamton 54

SOUTH

Campbell 48, Winthrop 38

Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia St. 59

East Carolina 88, Houston 83, 3OT

Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 72

George Mason 65, Saint Joseph’s 60

Georgia Southern 75, South Alabama 59

James Madison 78, Appalachian St. 62

Memphis 64, Cincinnati 53

Radford 65, High Point 55

Richmond 53, VCU 37

SC-Upstate 61, Presbyterian 56

South Florida 93, Tulsa 83

Southern Miss. 88, Troy 79

Texas St. 58, Louisiana-Lafayette 51

UNC-Asheville 65, Charleston Southern 55

MIDWEST

Ball St. 80, W. Michigan 49

Bowling Green 80, Cent. Michigan 72

Creighton 55, Marquette 44

Dayton 65, La Salle 51

E. Illinois 60, Morehead St. 49

Kansas St. 63, Kansas 45

Kent St. 82, Ohio 56

Miami (Ohio) 88, N. Illinois 67

Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 67

Nebraska 90, Illinois 57

Purdue 86, Penn St. 62

Saint Louis 77, UMass 75

Texas Rio Grande Valley 66, Tarleton St. 58

Toledo 80, Akron 76

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 98, Louisiana-Monroe 73

Baylor 67, TCU 57

Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 68

SMU 69, Wichita St. 51

Texas Tech 69, West Virginia 68, 2OT

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.