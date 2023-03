Tuesday, Feb. 21 EAST Georgetown 73, Providence 69 Maryland 96, Iowa 68 St. John’s 69, UConn 64 Villanova 67, DePaul…

Tuesday, Feb. 21

EAST

Georgetown 73, Providence 69

Maryland 96, Iowa 68

St. John’s 69, UConn 64

Villanova 67, DePaul 64

SOUTH

UCF 57, Temple 53

MIDWEST

Butler 60, Xavier 43

IUPUI 87, Youngstown St. 80

SOUTHWEST

North Alabama 75, Cent. Arkansas 42

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.