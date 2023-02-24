Wojcik leads Brown against Columbia after 24-point outing

Brown Bears (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (7-20, 2-10 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (7-20, 2-10 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the Columbia Lions after Paxson Wojcik scored 24 points in Brown’s 90-69 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Lions are 6-8 in home games. Columbia is 3-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears have gone 6-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Malachi Ndur averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bears. Wojcik is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.