Wojcik leads Brown against Columbia after 24-point game

Brown Bears (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (7-20, 2-10 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Brown Bears (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (7-20, 2-10 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces the Columbia Lions after Paxson Wojcik scored 24 points in Brown’s 90-69 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Lions are 6-8 in home games. Columbia is seventh in the Ivy League shooting 30.8% from deep, led by Lukas Yurasits shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 6-6 in Ivy League play. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. Avery Brown is shooting 33.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 10.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.