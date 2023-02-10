Wojcik and Brown host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (15-7, 5-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (15-7, 5-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts the Cornell Big Red after Paxson Wojcik scored 23 points in Brown’s 68-65 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Brown is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red are 5-4 in conference matchups. Cornell scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Wojcik is averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Brown.

Sean Hansen is averaging 8.8 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

