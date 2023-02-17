Wofford visits Clark and Citadel

Wofford Terriers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Wofford Terriers after Stephen Clark scored 21 points in Citadel’s 69-65 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-8 in home games. Citadel is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers have gone 6-9 against SoCon opponents. Wofford has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

B.J. Mack is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.