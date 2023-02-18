Wofford faces Citadel after Mack’s 22-point outing

Wofford Terriers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces the Citadel Bulldogs after B.J. Mack scored 22 points in Wofford’s 70-67 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs are 5-8 in home games. Citadel has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 6-9 in conference games. Wofford is 8-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Mack is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

