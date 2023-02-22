Wisconsin takes on conference rival Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chucky Hepburn and the Wisconsin Badgers host Kris Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten play.

The Badgers have gone 8-5 in home games. Wisconsin has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are 9-7 in conference games. Iowa ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hepburn is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Murray averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is shooting 58.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.