Winthrop hosts South Carolina Upstate after McMahon’s 35-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-13, 6-7 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-15, 6-7 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -4.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 35 points in Winthrop’s 86-79 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Winthrop allows 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 6-7 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate ranks eighth in the Big South with 28.8 rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Eagles. McMahon is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

