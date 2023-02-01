Winthrop faces conference foe Longwood

Longwood Lancers (15-8, 7-3 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-13, 5-5 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (15-8, 7-3 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-13, 5-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Wilkins and the Longwood Lancers visit Kelton Talford and the Winthrop Eagles in Big South play Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Winthrop is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Lancers have gone 7-3 against Big South opponents. Longwood averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Wilkins is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.